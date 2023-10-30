Carlisle Sunday preview: Ideal starting point for Mahler Mission

John McConnell believes the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle on Sunday represents the perfect starting point for his exciting second season chaser Mahler Mission, who he reports to be looking ‘as good as ever.’
The Grade Two-winning hurdler will bid to secure a second success over fences when making his return to action in the £30,000 Listed prize which is one of the feature contests of the Jump season at the Cumbrian track.
Although well held in second on his debut over fences at Cheltenham last October, the seven-year-old proved a model of consistency throughout the campaign after finishing in the frame either side of his sole victory over fences at Navan in January.
Mahler Mission looked on course to collect a second victory over fences on what was to be his final start of last season in the Grade Two National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival until parting company with his jockey at the second last when holding a healthy lead.
Having giving Mahler Mission plenty of time to recover from his exertions at The Festival, the County Meath handler is confident his rising star can bounce back to form in the two-and-a-half-mile test and start what he hopes will be another exciting campaign.
McConnell said: “Carlisle is our first choice and that looks like where we are going to go. It was a big disappointment at Cheltenham, but he showed enough there to suggest that we have a very good horse on our hands. It was just a case of getting him right, and he has had a nice summer off. He is in good form and we are very happy with him.
“He seems like he is his old self and, touch wood, he hasn’t had any problems at all. Everything is on course to start on Sunday. He is probably a little bit stronger again this season as he was always a big frame of a horse, and he is starting to fill out now. He looks as good as he has ever looked and if that shows on the track it will be exciting.”
Despite Mahler Mission’s latest assignment representing a sharp drop in trip with his previous start coming over three miles and six furlongs, McConnell is confident the nature of the track at Carlisle will help the gelded son of Mahler.
He added: “The track should play to his strengths, and it is a good starting point for the season. I don’t think he is that slow either, even though he stays. They are lovely fences at Carlisle so it is the perfect starting point for him.
“We have got him entered in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and if things go well here, we would look at that race afterwards. He has done very little wrong to be honest. He took to fences well last season and hopefully he can keep progressing more this season. Anything he was doing over hurdles was a bonus and hopefully he can that momentum he got going last season. He is an exciting horse to look forward to.”
Although Mahler Mission has a profile that could mark him out as a contender for the Randox Grand National at Aintree later in the season McConnell insists his next two starts will determine which route they go down for the rest of the campaign.
He added: “The next couple of races will tell us where we are going. A good clear round, and a nice run at Carlisle, would be the ideal starting point. It really depends on what happens in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury after that as that will dictate where his mark is. At the moment we will treat him like a nice handicapper and if he takes himself out of that bracket then we will go down another route. I’d be happy if he won one of those nice handicaps during the season.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.