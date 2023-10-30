Carlisle Sunday preview: Ideal starting point for Mahler Mission

John McConnell believes the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle on Sunday represents the perfect starting point for his exciting second season chaser Mahler Mission, who he reports to be looking ‘as good as ever.’

The Grade Two-winning hurdler will bid to secure a second success over fences when making his return to action in the £30,000 Listed prize which is one of the feature contests of the Jump season at the Cumbrian track. Although well held in second on his debut over fences at Cheltenham last October, the seven-year-old proved a model of consistency throughout the campaign after finishing in the frame either side of his sole victory over fences at Navan in January. Mahler Mission looked on course to collect a second victory over fences on what was to be his final start of last season in the Grade Two National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival until parting company with his jockey at the second last when holding a healthy lead.

Taking The Reins - a BRAND NEW Sporting Life podcast is association with the PJA.

Having giving Mahler Mission plenty of time to recover from his exertions at The Festival, the County Meath handler is confident his rising star can bounce back to form in the two-and-a-half-mile test and start what he hopes will be another exciting campaign. McConnell said: “Carlisle is our first choice and that looks like where we are going to go. It was a big disappointment at Cheltenham, but he showed enough there to suggest that we have a very good horse on our hands. It was just a case of getting him right, and he has had a nice summer off. He is in good form and we are very happy with him. “He seems like he is his old self and, touch wood, he hasn’t had any problems at all. Everything is on course to start on Sunday. He is probably a little bit stronger again this season as he was always a big frame of a horse, and he is starting to fill out now. He looks as good as he has ever looked and if that shows on the track it will be exciting.” Despite Mahler Mission’s latest assignment representing a sharp drop in trip with his previous start coming over three miles and six furlongs, McConnell is confident the nature of the track at Carlisle will help the gelded son of Mahler.