Carlisle Saturday reports and free video replays | Estrange wins Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes

A review of the big-race action at Carlisle as Estrange stamped her class with back-to-back wins in the Betway Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (Group 3) (Formerly Known As The Pinnacle Stakes).

Pretty Polly option for impressive listed winner David O’Meara’s stable star Estrange won the race by over four lengths at Haydock last season, but had no issues with the switching of the card to Carlisle as the 8/11 favourite moved with real purpose throughout the race. The mount of Danny Tudhope settled in a share of third with Waardah as Azaniya and Patagonia Girl set the early fractions, and it was the first two home who were travelling strongest as the pacesetters gave way. Coedana stayed on well from off the pace into third, but it was clear that the winner was always going best, and she only had to be nudged out from the furlong marker to record a comfortable length and a half success over Waardah (4/1). The winner went on to follow up in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks after last year's success, but the Group 1 Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh could be on the cards this time around.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Tudhope told Racing TV:“ She was a bit fresh but I expected that on her first run of the season. She did what she had to do - this is a stepping stone, she has bigger things to go to now. “The more rain the better but she's fine under these conditions. I think the Pretty Polly [over 10 furlongs] would possibly be better than the Lancashire Oaks. “She's very good.” Winning trainer O’Meara added: "She was a little bit fresh running down the hill, but as they turned in and the further they went it was more comfortable [to watch]. “They’re never easy to win and if you don't bring your A game you aren’t going to win them. “The ground today was perfect, on faster ground she doesnt let herself down as well “The Lancashire Oaks last year worked great, but the Pretty Polly would come under consideration, especially if the ground was slow.”

Ryan strikes in Achilles Stakes Kevin Ryan and Tom Eaves combined to take the Betway Achilles Stakes (Listed Race) with Washington Heights (11/2). The pair had been eighth in the Palace House Stakes on their preceding start but, having been held up at Newmarket, were able to hold a prominent position without expending too much energy this time around, with only Luna A Inbhir Nis for company on the front end. Ten Pounds and Azure Angel brought up the field, and started to close as the race took shape, with Redorange also seemingly in a good position just in behind the leaders. However, Eaves kicked for home two furlongs out and had a willing partner, with the duo able to repel Ten Pounds (12/1) and a rallying Luna A Inbhir Nis (33/1) near the line as Redorange could give no more.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Eaves told Racing TV: “He won here as a two-year-old, he’s very straightforward. “It was a good run at Newmarket last time - he’s a year older and it was nice to get a run into him – and I was happy when the race was rescheduled here. “Kevin [Ryan, winning trainer] said ‘keep it simple’ and he had him in great form. “He’s very laid back, but I woke him up down at the start and he got his raceday head on “He’s a legend of the horse.”

Ascot option for impressive Opportunity After a ragged start, Claymore and Topteam settled down to set the fractions in the 11-furlong handicap, with 11/10 favourite Opportunity nicely settled by James Doyle just in behind. There were very few moments of worry for favourite backers as the William Haggas-trained four-year-old moved smoothly to the lead two furlongs from home and quickly put daylight between himself and his toiling rivals. He stretched clear for a comfortable two and a quarter length success from the staying-on Star Harbour (28/1), while the third and fourth, Per Contra (20/1) and Ghaiyya, were both doing their best work once the race was settled.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The Copper Horse Handicap at the Royal meeting next month could now be on the agenda, though Doyle believes the Frankel gelding has the pace to be competitive in the big handicaps over a mile and a half. He told Racing TV: “I was pleased with him – we just wanted to let him relax at Ascot, we were worried he had done too much the last time – and he was really good today, a step in the right direction. “There are two options, mile and a half or a mile and six, but I will speak to William [Haggas, trainer] and Richard [Brown, racing manager for owners Wathnan Racing]. “My gut feeling would be a mile and half at this stage and then step up in trip later.”

Wathnan Racing in the winners' enclosure again Just half an hour later there were quick-fire doubles for trainer, jockey and owner as Realign (10/3 fav) looked a class above his rivals when landing the Betway Reverence Handicap. Dark Cloud rising unseated Danny Tudhope as the stalls opened, but it was much plainer sailing once more for Doyle as he settled his mount in behind the pace that was set by Marty Hopkirk and Jordan Electrics. The winner - who was sporting first-time cheekpieces - moved powerfully throughout and, as in the first race, quickly kicked clear when sent to the lead, this time with just over a furlong to run. He appeared to idle once in front, but had plenty in hand to easily see off the running-on Recency Bias (7/1) and Wild Clary (13/2). The Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot - for which he is now as short as 12/1 - could be next, where he would run under a 4 lb-penalty.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Maureen Haggas, wife of the trainer, told Racing TV: “That was fantastic. The first horse [Opportunity] was impressive and this horse did well, too. “He went on a little bit early – he’s a big strong bull of a horse and maybe over did it - but he stayed on well. “A stronger pace would have suited him better, he’d be better with a strong pace - they have to go [a sensible gallop] around here to get home, they’re never going to go as fast when they're turning. “Hopefully he’d get in [the Wokingham at Royal Ascot].”

Cox wins Silver Bowl again Blue Courvoisier made most of the running to give Clive Cox another win in the Betway Silver Bowl Handicap (Heritage Handicap). Cox landed the race in 2019 with Crack On Crack and Whoputfiftyinyou in 2022, and the claims of his Sea The Stars colt were clear following two fine runs this season in defeat. Well-ridden by Saffie Osborne, the 5/1 shot was quickly into stride and was the last one off the bridle having kicked for home two out. Despite Delinquent making his effort, and Crest Of Fire staying on well in behind, none of his rivals were able to make up serious ground, with Langstone getting going too late in the day for a never-nearer second having been held up. Favourite Princling, bidding to give William Haggas a treble on the card, could only plug on at the one pace for fourth.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits