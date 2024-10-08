Cannock Park heading to Cheltenham for Arkle Trial

The ambitious Scot, who recently moved into Rose Dobbin’s former yard at Hazelrigg, said: “Everyone who spoke to me last season about Cannock Park knows just how much I think of him. He had a really good first season over hurdles, but from as far back as this time last year I’ve been itching to get him over fences.

Should all go to plan there, Northumberland-based Robson has no qualms about heading south to jumping HQ with a horse he holds in the highest regard.

Robson is excited to be sending his stable star over fences this autumn, starting with a chase debut at Hexham on Saturday.

The six-year-old won at Cheltenham on his hurdling debut last November, and went on to be placed in both the Grade One Formby (formerly Tolworth) and Grade Two Premier Hurdle during his novice season.

“The Arkle Trial is the race I’ve had in mind for him for a while, but I want to get a run into him for the experience first. I’d prefer the Hexham race to be over two miles, rather than two-and-a-half, but I couldn’t find an alternative race in the programme book that would fit in timing-wise. We need to get through Saturday first, but the Arkle Trial is his first main target for the season.”

Like many of his string, Hawick-born Robson believes Cannock Park has benefitted from the hi-tech facilities he has inherited at his new Hazelrigg training base.

He added: “Cannock Park used to be a bit inconsistent in his work. But since coming here he’s settled into a rhythm amazingly well. His mentality is improving all the time too.”

Robson also has the November Meeting as a target for Sunday’s Kelso winner Breizh River.

The lightly-raced six-year-old enhanced his impressive record over fences to three wins from just four starts with a tenacious success under Sean Quinlan in the £40,000 Simply Ned Chase - despite running from 7lb out of the weights A step up to two-and-a-half miles now beckons for Cheltenham’s Southam Chase, worth £50,000, on the Sunday of the Paddy Power meeting.

Robson said: “Breizh River absolutely bounced out of his stable on Monday morning. He’s sound, bright and we’re all very happy with him. The Southam Chase was the second race I planned for him when I started to map out his programme for the season.

“It means stepping up to two-and-a-half miles, but I’ve thought for a while he might need to go out in trip sooner rather than later. I had a good chat with Sean afterwards and he said Breizh River was pretty much in top gear from the first half-mile onwards at Kelso.

“His jumping was very good and kept him in it, so that gives me a lot of confidence that we can go to Cheltenham next.”