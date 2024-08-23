Can unlucky Bradsell now dominate sprinting scene after his comeback Nunthorpe success?

It was difficult to look unruffled at windy York on Friday, but Archie Watson somehow managed it after watching his Bradsell storm to his second Group 1 victory, this time in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

Hands in pockets, hair in place despite the still-strong breeze that had swept through the Knavesmire all day, the Upper Lambourn trainer was taking it all in his stride. A third European Group 1 for him, after Bradsell and Glen Shiel’s previous successes, a cool £283,550 in the winning kitty, and all from a horse that has twice defied serious injury to make it back to the very top.

August 6, 2022. Bradsell breaks a tibia jumping out of the stalls in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, prematurely ending a juvenile campaign that had already delivered so much thanks to a Coventry Stakes win at Royal Ascot.

Off the track for 270 days, Watson nursed him back to health and he won the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot from the highly talented Highfield Princess. Job done.

After that he was third in last year’s Nunthorpe, drawn on the wrong side (how the tables turned today), before he went to Ireland for the Flying Five where he finished seventh.

“Nothing came to light after that,” Watson said. “It was a very strange race, even horses like Highfield Princess and Art Power ran badly that day.”

Then February, 2024. Bradsell fractures a fetlock when in training for Dubai in the spring.

“It has been a pretty amazing way back from there,” Watson says. “If you’d had told me then we’d be winning a Nunthorpe now I’d have said ‘don’t be stupid’. Immediately I thought we’d save him for a stallion job next year, so the fact that at every stage he’s passed these things with flying colours is amazing.

“The strange thing is he’s not a particularly fragile horse, he’s just been incredibly unlucky. Everybody, the vets, everybody has done a phenomenal job with this horse all the way along.”

Watson, though, can take plenty of the credit himself.