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Cameo impresses at Lingfield
Cameo impresses at Lingfield

Cameo 12/1 for Oaks after impressive Lingfield Trial win

Horse Racing
Sat May 09, 2026 · 1h ago

Cameo (10/3) continued Aidan O’Brien’s domination of the Classic trials with a clear-cut success at Lingfield.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett tracked front-running stablemate Bloom throughout the William Hill Oaks Trial until going on herself two furlongs out.

Prizeland (17/2) briefly threatened to throw down a challenge but the winner was very strong through the final furlong, going on to score by a widening four-and-a-half lengths.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut her to 12/1 from 40s for the Betfred Oaks.

Disappointment of the race was Romantic Style for the Godolphin team. She never looked happy at any stage under William Buick and beat only one of four rivals home.

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“It’s the first time I’ve ridden her and she’s a tall, scopey filly. She handled the track really well and did everything great,” winning rider Ryan Moore told ITV Racing.

“She picked up well, I was in front a long way out, and she kept going. She’s a filly who will get better as the season progresses.

“She will keep improving and you never know where a filly like that will end up. I loved everything she’s done today and she will get better. “

When asked if Epsom was on the agenda for the winner, Paul Smith, representing Cameo's owners, said: “It’s in the thinking. I was very happy with her there and I think the step up in trip really helped.

“She showed a bit of class and hit the line well. She would have to be a contender for the Oaks now.”

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