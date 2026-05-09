Cameo 12/1 for Oaks after impressive Lingfield Trial win

Cameo (10/3) continued Aidan O’Brien’s domination of the Classic trials with a clear-cut success at Lingfield.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett tracked front-running stablemate Bloom throughout the William Hill Oaks Trial until going on herself two furlongs out. Prizeland (17/2) briefly threatened to throw down a challenge but the winner was very strong through the final furlong, going on to score by a widening four-and-a-half lengths. Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut her to 12/1 from 40s for the Betfred Oaks. Disappointment of the race was Romantic Style for the Godolphin team. She never looked happy at any stage under William Buick and beat only one of four rivals home.

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