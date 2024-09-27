Cambridgeshire meeting notes | Newmarket Friday reaction and horses to follow

Graham Clark was our man on track at Newmarket for day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting and he spoke to connections about some horses to follow.
It was all about the Ryan Moore show at Newmarket on Friday, but aside from the Classic winning rider’s treble there were a number of eye-catching displays from those tasting defeat at the track.
With the course being hit by a further deluge of rain overnight, and into the early hours of the morning, it left a raft of non runners amid conditions being testing.
But despite every field size being reduced there was plenty to take away from the meeting outside of some impressive winners which included Bubbling completing Moore’s haul in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Rockfel Stakes.
Finishing back in third in the same Group Two was the Archie Watson-trained Duty First who, although was no match for the front pair on this occasion, is a filly worth following going forwards when returned to a sounder surface.
Hollie Doyle, jockey, said: “She ran a similar race to the one she ran at Goodwood. She shows up as the best horse in the race before just fading in the furlong. She is just growing, and she is still very weak.
"She goes on that ground, but she probably doesn’t love it. I think she is definitely a stakes class horse, but she has just got a bit more maturing to do physically. I think she will be better next year.
"I don’t think she will get much further than this at the moment, but next year maybe she will stay a mile.”
When it comes to models of consistency few can knock the record of Fair Point, who arrived at the track having finished in the first five of all of her starts this season.
And while the Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old had to settle for second best on her Listed debut in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes, it was an effort that suggested a race of such kind is within her grasp.
Beckett said: “That was a good effort, whatever way you look at it. She just lacked that streetwise element of Sirona, but she still pushed her to a neck. She is a really solid filly and she should be solid at four.
"Her brother Tribalist got better with racing and age and hopefully she will do.
"There are a couple more options for her this year including the race, which used to be the Ben Marshall, which has moved to Nottingham.
"This ground really suits her so that might be an option and there is a race in France later on as well. We have probably got one more go with her this year.”
Military Academy might have been given his marching orders by a rejuvenated Burdett Road when losing his unbeaten record in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Godolphin Stakes, but the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is still one to keep on side.
Although finishing eight-and-a-half lengths adrift of Burdett Road on this occasion the Fastnet Rock colt, who had previously posted novice wins at Hamilton and Salisbury, will have learnt plenty for the experience and he can put that to good use next time out.
Thady Gosden said: “He had only won a brace of novice races before coming here, but as he was given a mark of 105 a race like this was the only option for him.
“He is still an inexperienced horse as that was only his third start. It was a big jump up for him taking on tough older horses, but has run with credit.
“They went a real end-to-end gallop and it just told late on over that mile and a half. He could come back in trip as he is not short of speed.
“He has not had a long season, and he has done a lot very quickly. He will progress into a nice four year old.”
Experience often counts for plenty in maiden races as Seaplane proved when making it third time lucky in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai British EBF “Confined” Maiden Stakes.
Finishing back in fourth, after a slow start, was debutant Sea Force, who now with that run under his belt can take a much closer order on his next outing.
Tom Marquand, jockey, said: “He has had his first day out at school and he was learning on the job.
"When you get on the back of them at most tracks you can let them get a breather in, but they are always on the go here.
“He is a nice big type and it is all about next year for him. If they went again you could always flick him over to the all-weather.
"He will get further in time than seven furlongs. You can see the Sea The Stars in him physically.”
And away from action on the Rowley Mile the Classic winning rider gave a brief update on Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes winner Economics ahead of next month’s QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.
Marquand added: “I rode Economics this morning. It was just a swinging canter, but it felt good to be back on him as he is some horse.
"He will like the soft ground at Ascot and I’m looking forward to the race.”
