Callum Shepherd appeals 18-day riding suspension

Shepherd was found to have failed “to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished outright first” after dead-heating on board Thorntonledale Max at Kempton last week.

Riding the David Simcock-trained runner in a seven-furlong handicap, Shepherd burst through on the far rail and looked set for victory after forging ahead inside the final furlong.

However, Flavour Maker and Ray Dawson kept on gamely to grab a share of the spoils on the line. Shepherd questioned the judge’s decision to call a dead-heat, stating he felt the photo-finish print showed a gap between his mount and Flavour Maker, a suggestion which was subsequently dismissed by the British Horseracing Authority.

Even so, the jockey was still angered by claims that he had not ridden out Thorntonledale Max to the best of his ability.

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast at the time: “I just refute the allegation that I gave the horse anything but the best chance to win the race.

“Regardless of the photo, I’m pretty upset by that. It’s just insulting to riders to be accused of that and I will be taking action.”

Shepherd is currently set to be out of action from September 4-21 inclusive, a period which encompasses the St Leger meeting at Doncaster and the Ayr Gold Cup fixture.

A spokesperson for the BHA confirmed the appeal is against the ruling of Shepherd not riding his mount out for the best possible finish.