Caldwell Potter primed for return at Windsor in January

Caldwell Potter could continue his education over fences at the Windsor Berkshire Winter Million meeting.

Paul Nicholls is keen to keep the grey to left-handed tracks and the Grade Two Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices’ Chase on January 17 over two miles is a viable opportunity. Nicholls feels soft ground and two miles could bring out the best in Caldwell Potter, who finished third at Cheltenham on Friday behind the Nicky Henderson-trained Jango Baie. “He got some valuable experience which is what we wanted. I wasn’t going to run him then there was a lack of opportunities for him,” Nicholls told his Betfair Ditcheat Diary.

“He got some good experience, he jumped fantastically well but he obviously wants the ground a lot slower – I’m still not convinced in my mind what trip he wants. I’m sure over two miles on very soft ground he’d be more effective but it’s a learning curve for him, we haven’t seen the best of him. “He jumped well at Carlisle but he jumped very well at Cheltenham and Harry (Cobden) was thrilled with him, we’re just building on the future with him. “It’s so hard to find races for him as he likes going left-handed. He might have to go to Windsor in January.”

Paul's Ditcheat Diaries 🗒️



A review of the weekend that was, and a look ahead to a busy week of racing - starting today!@BetfairBarry caught up with @PFNicholls. pic.twitter.com/fbCtjFZgm9 — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 16, 2024