Caldwell Potter primed for return at Windsor in January

Caldwell Potter could continue his education over fences at the Windsor Berkshire Winter Million meeting.
Paul Nicholls is keen to keep the grey to left-handed tracks and the Grade Two Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices’ Chase on January 17 over two miles is a viable opportunity.
Nicholls feels soft ground and two miles could bring out the best in Caldwell Potter, who finished third at Cheltenham on Friday behind the Nicky Henderson-trained Jango Baie.
“He got some valuable experience which is what we wanted. I wasn’t going to run him then there was a lack of opportunities for him,” Nicholls told his Betfair Ditcheat Diary.
“He got some good experience, he jumped fantastically well but he obviously wants the ground a lot slower – I’m still not convinced in my mind what trip he wants. I’m sure over two miles on very soft ground he’d be more effective but it’s a learning curve for him, we haven’t seen the best of him.
“He jumped well at Carlisle but he jumped very well at Cheltenham and Harry (Cobden) was thrilled with him, we’re just building on the future with him.
“It’s so hard to find races for him as he likes going left-handed. He might have to go to Windsor in January.”
Nicholls was also out of luck with his two runners Stage Star and Il Ridoto in the December Gold Cup, who both now appear in the grip of the handicapper with the trainer considering alternative targets.
He said: “They are both fine. Il Ridito, Olive (Nicholls) had a lovely ride on him, they finished sixth but the 11lb he went up for winning the time before has scuppered him, really.
“He was on a proper mark when he won the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but the 11lb rise has not helped him. He’s had a couple of hard races now so we’ll freshen him up and find something for him in the spring, possibly at the Festival.
“Stage Star, carrying 12st in these handicaps is hard, he’s had a tough gig his last few races.
“Something like the Denman Chase (Newbury) or the Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor, left-handed, not a handicap might suit him next, I haven’t made a definite plan but he’s not easy to place now.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.