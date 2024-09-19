Calandagan heading for big clash with Economics

So impressive when winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot by six lengths, the son of Gleneagles was last seen powering up the York straight to finish a clear second behind City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International.

Being a gelding, Calandagan is ineligible to run on home soil in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, therefore making Qipco British Champions Day on October 19 the obvious destination.

Graffard said: “Calandagan in top form and is training to go to Ascot.”

The three-year-old is the 2/1 second-favourite for the Champion Stakes with Paddy Power, who make the William Haggas-trained Irish Champion Stakes hero Economics their 6-4 favourite.

Another Graffard inmate with an upcoming top-level target is the regally-bred Zarigana, who took her career record to two from two with a dominant display in the Group Three Prix d’Aumale.

A granddaughter of the unbeaten Arc heroine Zarkava, the Siyouni filly is being readied for a return to ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

“Zarigana is a lovely filly and won nicely and she will be targeted at the Prix Marcel Boussac,” Graffard added.