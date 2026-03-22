Calandagan has landed in Dubai ahead of the Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night

"I think there is plenty of difference this year," he told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday.

Calandagan was beaten a length and a quarter by Danon Decile in last year's Dubai Sheema Classic when not thought to be cherry ripe for his first run of the campaign but Graffard is optimistic Calandagan will be able to go one better in 2026.

Calandagan was rated 133 by Timeform following his victory in the Champion Stakes last October, leaving him second only to Hong Kong sensation Ka Ying Rising, and Europe's highest rated horse is set to kick-off his campaign on Dubai World Cup Night, just as he did last year.

"Firstly the horse, physically, has really strengthened. He's matured. He is going to be the same weight as Japan [when winning the Japan Cup in November] and that is going to be 20 kilos more than his weight in Dubai [12 months ago] so the horse has definitely improved physically.

"Another difference would be last year was the first time Mickael Barzalona was sitting on him for a race, now he knows his horse very, very well so that's another big difference.

"I think the horse, mentally, really enjoys his job now and knows what he has to do so three big differences for this year and his preparation has been going well."

There has been some uncertainty whether the meeting would go ahead but Graffard revealed that he has stuck to his plans despite those doubts.

"It has always been the plan," he continued.

"Obviously we have questioned ourselves every day with what the situation was going to be and if we would be able to go. I stuck to my training programme for the race and I was just waiting to see if we were going to be able to travel or not.

"Everything seems fine and I'm glad we'll be able to start the season over there. The horse arrived in Dubai during the night and he seems very well in himself."

Calandagan is the 1/2 favourite with Sky Bet for the Dubai Sheema Classic.