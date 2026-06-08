Calandagan fine after defeat in Coolmore Coronation Cup at Epsom

The middle-distance star was sent off 5/4 favourite to add another Group One prize to his haul but floundered in the soft ground and finished a well-beaten and eased-off fourth behind Bay City Roller.

The trainer confirmed the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and King George at Ascot remain the plan and told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s very well, I was very happy to see his attitude this morning out on the track, he trotted well, had a good eye so all is fine.

“As soon as he starting coming down the hill Mickael (Barzalona) said the horse was struggling to keep up really. I wanted to come on the stands’ side with the horse and I said to Mickael I regret not keeping to our plan but he said he was beaten way before then anyway. He was struggling in the ground.

“He’s fine, ate up well, recovered quickly after the race and Mickael looked after him. Hopefully he will forgive me for testing him on that ground and we can move on.”