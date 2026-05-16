Caballo De Mar to have French test in Prix Vicomtesse Vigueur before Royal Ascot

George Scott has had a change of heart with star stayer Caballo De Mar who will now take in a trip to France on route to Royal Ascot for a tilt at the Prix Vicomtesse Vigueur.
The Newmarket handler had planned to head straight to the Ascot Gold Cup with last year’s Qatar Prix Du Cadran winner after he finished second at the Berkshire track in the Group Three Longines Sagaro Stakes (watch free video replay, below).
However, Scott will now send the son of Phoenix Of Spain over to Longchamp on Thursday to contest the extended one mile seven furlong contest.
And Scott feels he has his stable star in a good spot ahead of a tilt at the Group One prize after watching him come through an early morning racecourse gallop over seven furlongs alongside his lead horse in perfect fashion.
Scott said: “We are going to France on Thursday for the Prix Vicomtesse as the horse is telling us he is ready to run again.
“He worked really there for him as he is never the most glamorous of work horses, but he actually worked great for him.
“He is a very idle horse at home so we did this as we wanted to get his blood up a little bit in between some rails.
"Newmarket are incredibly accommodating and we are grateful to them for letting us use the track today as we have got what we wanted.”
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Although the Ascot Gold Cup remains the primary aim for Caballo De Mar, Scott believes that the Victorious Forever-owned gelding will make his presence felt on his next start having claimed his most notable success at the track in October.
Scott added: “The Ascot Gold Cup is his main target as we obviously know that he stays. He is a horse that thrives on his racing and we saw from his race record last year that he kept on improving, and this is a valuable race.
“He has put his neck out in the last ten days to go again. I think with this type of horse you just read the room with him and that is what we have done. He is in great form and he is a Group One winner at the track.
“The ground looks like it is going to dry out a little bit so it will be perfect for him.”
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