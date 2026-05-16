Caballo De Mar to have French test in Prix Vicomtesse Vigueur before Royal Ascot

The Newmarket handler had planned to head straight to the Ascot Gold Cup with last year’s Qatar Prix Du Cadran winner after he finished second at the Berkshire track in the Group Three Longines Sagaro Stakes (watch free video replay, below).

However, Scott will now send the son of Phoenix Of Spain over to Longchamp on Thursday to contest the extended one mile seven furlong contest.

And Scott feels he has his stable star in a good spot ahead of a tilt at the Group One prize after watching him come through an early morning racecourse gallop over seven furlongs alongside his lead horse in perfect fashion.

Scott said: “We are going to France on Thursday for the Prix Vicomtesse as the horse is telling us he is ready to run again.

“He worked really there for him as he is never the most glamorous of work horses, but he actually worked great for him.

“He is a very idle horse at home so we did this as we wanted to get his blood up a little bit in between some rails.

"Newmarket are incredibly accommodating and we are grateful to them for letting us use the track today as we have got what we wanted.”