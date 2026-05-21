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Caballo De Mar has the measure of Coltrane
Caballo De Mar won at Longchamp again

Caballo De Mar lands Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at ParisLongchamp

Horse Racing
Thu May 21, 2026 · 3h ago

Oisin Murphy got a great tune out of Caballo De Mar as the five-year-old dug deep to see off the closers in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at ParisLongchamp on Thursday.

They went slow in the early stages and that wouldn't have suited the 12/1 winner, a strong stayer who landed the Prix du Cadran over 2m4f on Arc weekend last October.

This was over a distance just shy of two miles but the son of Phoenix Of Spain took up the running at the top of the home straight and knuckled down bravely to edge out everything on the line in a bunched finish.

William Haggas' Santorini Star led the field along at the sedate pace and she looked cooked with a quarter of a mile to go, but the daughter of Golden Horn rallied well on the inside and got back up for second on the line.

The 5/2 favourite, Al Riffa, trained by Joseph O'Brien, had to settle for third with Francis-Henri Graffard's Asmarani fourth in the blanket finish.

It was a third Group 1 winner for Scott on the back of Caballo De Mar's Cadran win and Bay City Roller's victory in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern at Munich last November.

It could be the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next for the winner and Paddy Power cut him to 6/1 from 8s for that race on June 18.

Murphy said on Sky Sports Racing: "It was pretty straightforward. It turned into a bit of a dash in the false straight but he did it well.

"His owners will be watching in Bahrain, they've put a lot of faith in George Scott and he's repaid them."

Scott added: "He just tries so hard. He's such an individual character and all of the team do such a good job. He's one in a million.

"He seems to always get underestimated. He got such a good ride. Oisin is a rare talent and we were glad to have him on board today."

Royal Ascot next? Group 1 glory for CABALLO DE MAR in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier!

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