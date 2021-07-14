Grand Prix de Paris report: Hurricane Lane brilliant winner

The Godolphin colt tracked the Ballydoyle pacemaker The Mediterranean to the home straight before being sent for home.

From that point on his rivals were chasing shadows, the Irish Derby winner galloping on strongly to the line for a clear-cut six lengths success.

Wordsworth plugged on for second with Alenqeur, held up off the pace, coming through to nab third on the line but this was a one-horse contest from some way out.

Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 8s from 12s for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe back at the track in October.