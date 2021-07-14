Sporting Life
Hurricane Lane - brilliant winner of Grand Prix De Paris
Hurricane Lane - brilliant ParisLongchamp winner

Grand Prix de Paris report: Hurricane Lane brilliant winner

By David Ord
20:16 · WED July 14, 2021

Hurricane Lane ran out a brilliant winner of the Grand Prix de Paris for William Buick and Charlie Appleby.

The Godolphin colt tracked the Ballydoyle pacemaker The Mediterranean to the home straight before being sent for home.

From that point on his rivals were chasing shadows, the Irish Derby winner galloping on strongly to the line for a clear-cut six lengths success.

Wordsworth plugged on for second with Alenqeur, held up off the pace, coming through to nab third on the line but this was a one-horse contest from some way out.

Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 8s from 12s for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe back at the track in October.

Buick hails 'superstar' winner

Buick told Equidia: “This horse is a superstar. Today’s race was very smooth, he had a smoother race today than he did in Ireland last time.

“For him the pace was normal, the sign of a good horse, and you can see from the 400-metre (marker) he has a turn of foot as well. He also has a very good mind.

“He’s a beautiful horse and I’m very lucky to be able to ride a horse like him. I’m sure the team will consider him for the Arc de Triomphe in October for sure.”

