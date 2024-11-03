Buddy One pencilled in for Cheltenham return

Buddy One will seek a November Meeting repeat when he returns to Cheltenham to continue his novice chase career.
Paul Gilligan’s stable star has a fine record at Prestbury Park and won over hurdles at the meeting last year en route to a Stayers’ Hurdle tilt in the spring, when he finished an honourable fourth to Teahupoo.
He also performed with credit at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring, but has been switched to fences for this season, making a taking debut over the larger obstacles at Galway.
Buddy One was then pitched in against Henry de Bromhead’s Heart Wood and Emmet Mullins’ Cheltenham Festival scorer Corbetts Cross in a Wexford Listed event and although finishing last of three, Gilligan was pleased with the round of jumping he produced against more experienced rivals.
The seven-year-old is now poised to return to novice company for the Listed From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase in the Cotswolds on November 15.
“He’s 100 per cent and came out of the race at Wexford very well,” said Gilligan.
“It wasn’t ideal to have to make the running but I was delighted by the way he jumped out in front. He was slow at a couple but jumped well on the whole and made no mistake whatsoever. He slowed down and popped a couple but that’s better than galloping through one and ending up on the floor.
“He was a novice against second-season chasers, so I was delighted with him. He will stay chasing and ideally he would have needed a lead but no one would go on. I told Jack (Gilligan, jockey) to just tip in and learn a bit and he was just being a bit careful, so I think he will be better with a lead.
“There was nothing for him and if I wanted to go to Cheltenham in November, it was a little tight time wise to go elsewhere, so I just decided to get him the experience in that race.
“He got a good experience against some good horses and he will go now for the novice race on the Friday of the November meeting, all going well.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.