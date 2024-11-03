Buddy One pencilled in for Cheltenham return

Paul Gilligan’s stable star has a fine record at Prestbury Park and won over hurdles at the meeting last year en route to a Stayers’ Hurdle tilt in the spring, when he finished an honourable fourth to Teahupoo.

He also performed with credit at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring, but has been switched to fences for this season, making a taking debut over the larger obstacles at Galway.

Buddy One was then pitched in against Henry de Bromhead’s Heart Wood and Emmet Mullins’ Cheltenham Festival scorer Corbetts Cross in a Wexford Listed event and although finishing last of three, Gilligan was pleased with the round of jumping he produced against more experienced rivals.

The seven-year-old is now poised to return to novice company for the Listed From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase in the Cotswolds on November 15.

“He’s 100 per cent and came out of the race at Wexford very well,” said Gilligan.