Bucanero Fuerte on course for Betfair Sprint Cup return

One of the leading sprinting two-year-olds of last season, he made a winning return at Naas in May but hasn't seen a racecourse since.

He was due to run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but was forced to miss the race due to travel sickness.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Amo Racing chief said: "I spoke to Adrian (Murray) and Robson (Aguiar) and they are both in the same mindset that the horse is doing great. He’s obviously had that setback before Royal Ascot and has come back from that and is thriving.

"He hasn’t had a run yet since then so he’s pretty fresh ad going up against horses who have run and are in form, but we have a very good feeling about his recovery and a very good feeling about how he is training at home so he should be on course for Saturday."

Joraabchian stressed how the team had taken a conscious decision to give the colt a good break after the mid-summer setback.

“We like giving them as much time as they need to recover when they’re ill and/or something has gone wrong. We give them an extra few weeks or sometimes a month because we don’t feel there’s a need to rush them back so they don’t have another episode or relapse.

"We’ve given him plenty of time. It took him a little bit longer but we’ve given him that extra time to make sure he recovers well."