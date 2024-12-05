Bryony Frost teaming up with Intense Raffles on Saturday

Both of those riders are currently sidelined due to injury, meaning the six-year-old Intense Raffles will be partnered by Frost at the weekend.

The latter was a superb success in the Irish Grand National under J J Slevin, prior to which he was ridden in two further impressive Fairyhouse victories by Daryl Jacob.

The Thomas Gibney-trained grey, who is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, was unbeaten in his three starts on Irish turf last season.

Frost is currently based in France and is the retained rider for Munir and Souede over the Channel, and will step in as the horse lines up under top-weight for the Listed Bective Stud, Tea Rooms & Apartments Handicap Hurdle over three miles and a furlong.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to the owners, said: “Tom’s very happy with the horse and he’s ready to get started. I don’t think he’s been thrown in on this hurdles start off a handicap mark of 141, but let’s see.

“Bryony is looking forward to riding him, she’s coming over on Friday to sit on him and then will ride him on Saturday. Daryl is injured and so is J J Slevin, they are both on the sidelines and Bryony isn’t racing in France on Saturday.

“That worked quite well, she’s a super-sub for us and we’re looking forward to seeing him over hurdles.

“When Daryl’s back he’ll be back on the horse, he’s the number one retained rider in England and Ireland and his recovery is going well by all accounts.”

Aintree in April is the long-term aim for Intense Raffles, whose slick jumping has served him well both in his Irish starts and in his prior spell in France.

“Things are all aimed towards Aintree in April, but it will be interesting to see how he is over smaller obstacles, he’s never really run over them because French hurdles are so different,” added Bromley.

“Tom feels his asset is his jumping and we’re probably not using it, which is why I feel 141 is pretty high because it’s his ability over a fence that is his asset and we’re negating it by going hurdling. We’ll see how he goes and where we are anyway, and he’ll tell us what to do next.”