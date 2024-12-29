Brighterdaysahead provides Gordon Elliott with 100th Grade 1 winner at Leopardstown

Brighterdaysahead routed her rivals with an exceptional performance as State Man could finish only third in Leopardstown's Neville Hotels Hurdle.

The race was billed as a rematch between Brighterdaysahead and State Man - first and second in that order in last month's Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown - but it soon turned into a one-horse procession as the Gordon Elliott-trained mare poured it on in the hands of Sam Ewing. The 5/2 chance tracked the strong gallop set by stablemate King Of Kingsfield in the early stages, the pair of them around a dozen lengths clear of the pack, and she picked up the running when the leader began to tire over the second-last flight of hurdles. She powered down to the last flight, with odds-on favourite State Man floundering as he valiantly tried to make up ground under Paul Townend, and Brighterdaysahead ultimately had 30 lengths in hand at the line over 66/1 shot Winter Fog, who stayed on to grab the runner-up spot from a below-par State Man. Paddy Power and Betfair slashed the winner's Champion Hurdle odds to 7/2 from 20/1, while Sky Bet make her their 3/1 second favourite behind Christmas Hurdle hero Constitution Hill (8/11). Brighterdaysahead is a best-priced 9/4 for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, with Lossiemouth now odds-on favourite for that event. WATCH: Brighterdaysahead wins by 30 lengths at Leopardstown!

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits