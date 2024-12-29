Brighterdaysahead provides Gordon Elliott with 100th Grade 1 winner at Leopardstown

Brighterdaysahead routed her rivals with an exceptional performance as State Man could finish only third in Leopardstown's Neville Hotels Hurdle.
The race was billed as a rematch between Brighterdaysahead and State Man - first and second in that order in last month's Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown - but it soon turned into a one-horse procession as the Gordon Elliott-trained mare poured it on in the hands of Sam Ewing.
The 5/2 chance tracked the strong gallop set by stablemate King Of Kingsfield in the early stages, the pair of them around a dozen lengths clear of the pack, and she picked up the running when the leader began to tire over the second-last flight of hurdles.
She powered down to the last flight, with odds-on favourite State Man floundering as he valiantly tried to make up ground under Paul Townend, and Brighterdaysahead ultimately had 30 lengths in hand at the line over 66/1 shot Winter Fog, who stayed on to grab the runner-up spot from a below-par State Man.
Paddy Power and Betfair slashed the winner's Champion Hurdle odds to 7/2 from 20/1, while Sky Bet make her their 3/1 second favourite behind Christmas Hurdle hero Constitution Hill (8/11). Brighterdaysahead is a best-priced 9/4 for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham, with Lossiemouth now odds-on favourite for that event.
“I was nervous watching it as I was wondering if they were going too fast,” said Elliott.
“We’ve always thought the world of her and we’re going to enjoy today, but I wanted to give a word to Jack Kennedy as she’s his mare and he’ll be back riding all these horses once he’s fit.
“Sam is doing a brilliant job, but Jack is first jockey.”
The victory provided Elliott with his 100th Grade One success on a day of landmarks for the Cullentra handler, having earlier saddled his 2,000th Irish National Hunt winner courtesy of The Enabler.
On his 100th Grade One winner, he added: “It’s good to get it for the lads (Michael and Eddie O’Leary of Gigginstown House Stud) who have supported me through thick and thin.
“I have a brilliant bunch of owners and great staff, but these men have backed me the whole way.”
'I’d go for the Mares’ Hurdle'
Connections of Brighterdaysahead continue to insist the Mares’ Hurdle remains a serious Festival target.
Michael O’Leary said: “She was great, but King Of Kingsfield did the hard work as well.
“Eddie (O’Leary, brother) called me a couple of years ago and said there is a mare here that we have to buy. Gordon has loved her since he got her home so it’s down to the two of them.
“I’d go for the Mares’ Hurdle, but we’ll have a chat about it closer to Cheltenham, but ultimately Gordon and Eddie will probably decide and I’ll be overruled! Let’s enjoy today."
State Man's rider Townend said afterwards: “I was in trouble from an early stage. He was never really travelling."
