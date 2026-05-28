Brigadier Gerard Stakes Report | Ombudsman battles to success

Ombudsman (2/5 fav) was made to fight hard by runner-up Gethin but managed to go one place better than last year in the Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes (Group 3).
The John & Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old – who had been second to last week’s Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam in the race 12 months ago - was conceding 7 lb to his five rivals, but looked as if an eighth career success would be a formality when moving through to challenge for the lead with two furlongs to run.
Gethin (100/30) had been keen under James Doyle but renewed his challenge towards the far rail, and it was nip and tuck for a while until William Buick gained the upper hand on Ombudsman in the final 100 yards.
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Winning joint-trainer John Gosden said: “He needed the race last year. He hasn’t been on the grass since Meydan. He has had to train entirely on the all-weather so that is the first time he has seen grass for eight weeks. As you know we have had no rain at all, which is not easy.
"He has gone for his girths there, but he is a bit of a pro now and he does what he has to. It was a good performance giving seven pounds. I thought the second ran a grand race. I’m very happy and that was exactly what I expected.
"I know they like that horse (Gethin) a lot and he beat one of ours very comfortably at Kempton earlier in the year, but I’m delighted with the way he has run. It was what I expected. He was coming here eighty five percent so that, as a trial for Ascot, puts him spot on. I couldn’t be more pleased with him. He is a pretty cool customer now. He does what he has to. He is not too flashy anymore. They get old and wise like boxers. I think a lot of them can peak at five. I find the more they race the more smart they are about the race. They don’t waste energy.
"I think it will be an exciting race with Daryz probably coming over, and he looks a phenomenal horse. You are looking forward to a proper Prince Of Wales’s. He is a bigger, stronger horse and I’m delighted with the way he has matured. He was second in this race last year and he then got on a roll. I think the pace of the race is important to him, but I’m delighted with him. He ran great through last year and there is no reason he won’t continue to do so.
“I’m not mad to go up to a mile and a half with him as there are so many lovely races at a mile and a quarter. It is a beautiful distance so I would like to stay at a mile and a quarter.”
Owen Burrows, trainer of runner-up Gethin, added: “It is a bit gutting to get beat, but it was only his sixth run. To get as close as that to Ombudsman, and I know he has a seven pound penalty, and was perhaps not one hundred percent, but there is not that many that get that close to him.
“I was hoping that Ombudsman might be a gallop short, but we haven’t run for seven weeks either. The whole experience of running in these races I’m sure he will take another step forward.
“He was impressive at Kempton Park, but it wasn’t a great race. That has taken his form to another level. We are not going to think about Ascot.
“So let’s see what happens with Ombudsman, and one or two others, and we might be back here at the beginning of July.
“I wouldn’t be afraid of having another go at him and you can’t run away from one horse.
“We will stick at ten furlongs for now, but I’m adamant he will get further but I don’t think we need to do that just yet.”
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