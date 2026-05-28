Brigadier Gerard Stakes Report | Ombudsman battles to success

Gethin (100/30) had been keen under James Doyle but renewed his challenge towards the far rail, and it was nip and tuck for a while until William Buick gained the upper hand on Ombudsman in the final 100 yards.

The John & Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old – who had been second to last week’s Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam in the race 12 months ago - was conceding 7 lb to his five rivals, but looked as if an eighth career success would be a formality when moving through to challenge for the lead with two furlongs to run.

Winning joint-trainer John Gosden said: “He needed the race last year. He hasn’t been on the grass since Meydan. He has had to train entirely on the all-weather so that is the first time he has seen grass for eight weeks. As you know we have had no rain at all, which is not easy.

"He has gone for his girths there, but he is a bit of a pro now and he does what he has to. It was a good performance giving seven pounds. I thought the second ran a grand race. I’m very happy and that was exactly what I expected.

"I know they like that horse (Gethin) a lot and he beat one of ours very comfortably at Kempton earlier in the year, but I’m delighted with the way he has run. It was what I expected. He was coming here eighty five percent so that, as a trial for Ascot, puts him spot on. I couldn’t be more pleased with him. He is a pretty cool customer now. He does what he has to. He is not too flashy anymore. They get old and wise like boxers. I think a lot of them can peak at five. I find the more they race the more smart they are about the race. They don’t waste energy.

"I think it will be an exciting race with Daryz probably coming over, and he looks a phenomenal horse. You are looking forward to a proper Prince Of Wales’s. He is a bigger, stronger horse and I’m delighted with the way he has matured. He was second in this race last year and he then got on a roll. I think the pace of the race is important to him, but I’m delighted with him. He ran great through last year and there is no reason he won’t continue to do so.

“I’m not mad to go up to a mile and a half with him as there are so many lovely races at a mile and a quarter. It is a beautiful distance so I would like to stay at a mile and a quarter.”