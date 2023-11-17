Brian Toomey to saddle first runner as a trainer

Brian Toomey has hailed the support of Harry Redknapp as he prepares to saddle his first runner as a trainer in the colours of the former football manager at Lingfield on Saturday.

The ex-jump jockey’s journey to the training ranks is a remarkable one, having sustained life-threatening injuries from a horror fall at Perth 10 years ago. That incident saw the now 34-year-old spend 157 nights in hospital and placed in an induced coma for two weeks while having surgery to reduce swelling on his brain, including the removal of part of his skull. Despite the extent of his injuries, and medics telling Toomey he had died for six seconds and was given only a three per cent chance of survival, he made a full recovery and even briefly returned to the saddle before hanging up his boots and turning his attentions to training in 2016. Seven years on and he is preparing to saddle his first runner since taking up residence at Bowstridge Farm in Chalfont St Giles and being granted a dual-purpose licence by the British Horseracing Authority.

Toomey admits it has been a far from straightforward journey to reach this proud moment, but it is the Irishman’s determined attitude that first attracted the attention of Redknapp, whose Wake Up Harry will line-up for the new handler in division one of the one-mile Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap. He said: “I’m blessed with the contacts and connections I have made and my first runner is for Harry Redknapp, who has been very encouraging to me throughout my path towards my goal. It’s a massive privilege and very exciting. “Harry respects and admires my drive and determination he has said, and it’s one of the reasons he has supported me. He said ‘listen, you have never given up’ – and I’m very lucky.”