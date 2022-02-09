The County Armagh-born rider became the first northern-based jockey to hit 150 winners in a season after a Monday four-timer at Carlisle, beating Jonjo O’Neill’s best tally of 149.

“It was good to get to 150. I thought we’d get it a couple of times in the past, but I got injured in the last month of the season when I was well into the 140s,” said Hughes.

“It’s not a massive record when you see what AP (McCoy) and Dickie (Johnson) have done, but it’s the most anyone’s ridden in the north, so it’s something small I can maybe keep.

“Jonjo actually texted me and said ‘why has it taken so long’? It was something nice to do and hopefully we’re not done yet and can keep motoring on.”

With reigning champion Harry Skelton and Sam Twiston-Davies both in the 80s, Hughes is all but certain to regain the crown he lifted two seasons ago, while he is odds-on to become only the fourth National Hunt jockey to get to 200 winners after Peter Scudamore, Tony McCoy and Richard Johnson.

“Richard (Hale, agent) is revved and it would be great to do it. We need to stay fit and healthy and the horses need to stay in the same form,” the jockey added.

“We’ll try our best. My trainers have given me a lot of support, as has my agent, so fingers crossed.

“If it happens it would be brilliant and it if doesn’t, we’ve had a good year anyway.”