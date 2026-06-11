Brian Ellison upbeat ahead of York mission for Fortification

Brian Ellison reckons Fortification holds solid each-way claims at York this Saturday in the feature race – the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap.
Fortification steps up to six furlongs for the first time after fine performances over the minimum distance on the Knavesmire.
The Mehmas gelding was victorious at last month’s Dante Festival, surging late on to score by half a length in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap. Eight days afterwards he finished fourth over course and distance, going down by only a length.
Now Fortification, drawn 22, is poised to return for his third run inside a month at York where he will face 21 rivals in an ultra-competitive £125,000 contest.
Malton-based Ellison said: “I think we’ve got a good each-way chance. He’s in great form. He’s working very well – he did a nice bit of work the other day. I’m very happy with him.
“He’s never run over six before – that’s the only query. But for the money we’re taking our chance.
“If they like York, it’s worth keep going back and that’s what we’re doing. He’ll probably go back there on (June) the 27th as well."
Ellison has acquired the services of jockey Joanna Mason, who rode Hucklesbrook to victory in last year’s renewal of the race.
He added: “I think she’s a very capable jockey. She listens, is very sensible.”
Fellow Malton trainer Tim Easterby will saddle Red Spells Danger, who is prominent in the early betting for the race.
Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby and reigning Champion Trainer on the Knavesmire, William Haggas, are represented by Man Of Vision and Thunder Call respectively.
Saturday’s strong seven-race card also includes the Listed Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup.
The mile and six-furlongs contest which offers a £70,000 purse has attracted a select field of six runners, including last year’s winner, Al Qareem. The first race of the afternoon is scheduled for 13:50.
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