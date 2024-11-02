Breeders' Cup Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Eventual runner-up Society and close third Pleasant were treading water close home as the winner really found her stride and got up to score by around a neck.

Ridden off the speed by Drayden Van Dyke, Soul Of An Angel was under the pump and still well out the back at halfway but she came wide and gradually made up ground as the others started to tire on her her inside.

Trained by Florida-based Saffie Joseph, the five-year-old was racing over as far as a mile and a half earlier in her career but the drop back to Saturday's seven-furlong trip sparked a victory at Gulfstream Park in September and she coped admirably with a step up in grade to shock the field.

There was a major turn-up in the opening PNC Bank Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint as 33/1 shot Soul Of An Angel came from the clouds to land the spoils.

Frankie plays them a merry tune

Frankie Dettori put his track knowledge to great use on the British raider Raqiya in the Goldikova Stakes on the Breeders' Cup undercard.

The Shadwell-owned three-year-old daughter of Blue Point is trained in Lambourn by Owen Burrows and was backing up a Listed success at Goodwood 94 days earlier in July, when second past the post but promoted after a stewards' enquiry.

There was no doubting her superiority on this occasion, the 7/2 chance getting away brightly from a wide draw in stall 10 before dictating matters beautifully out in front.

Dettori sent her on approaching the home turn and she was not for catching, ultimately eased down to score from 25/1 chance Uncorked and the 2/1 favourite Sacred Wish, who had to settle for third.

"She jumped great," said Dettori. "I got the lead and hoped nobody was going to pester me - and they didn't.

"I was able to slow down and the rest was over. The ground is very fast but very springy."

Dettori has five rides to come later on the Breeders' Cup card proper, including Emily Upjohn for John and Thady Gosden in the Longines-backed Breeders' Cup Turf due off at 21:01 GMT.

Burrows said of the filly, who will now depart to join the Todd Pletcher ranks at his Texas barn: "She's travelled great and taken everything in her stride. Obviously, we were a bit concerned with the draw but Frankie - we left it to him. If she jumped well, we said go forward and she did. He dictated it and she quickened off the bend, dare I say it she won a shade cosily.

"She loves fast ground and our season has been so wet, she only ran three times. We've waited to come over here. She's going to be really suited to racing over here and I hope she goes on to have a successful career over here."