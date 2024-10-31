Breeders' Cup preview: Best of the home team at Del Mar

Timeform US expect Mark Milligan with the two horses he likes most from the home team at Del Mar.

'I really, really like this horse' Let’s start with Future Stars Friday and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile itself. We have a genuine future star in here in Godolphin’s East Avenue. He’s been spectacular in two starts to date, being an eight-length winner on debut at Ellis Park. He then absolutely dismantled a Grade One field at Keeneland last time when he went from the front. He did it so easily and widened under no more than a hand ride and was eased right down at the end. He is to me a horse that appears to have everything. He has tactical speed, a high cruising speed and a change of gear when needed. He is related to a horse we know very well from recent Breeders’ Cups in Cody’s Wish and I’m struggling to get away from him. I really, really like this horse.