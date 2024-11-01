Our Ben Linfoot was at Del Mar to witness Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore team up with a day one double at the 2024 Breeders' Cup.
Future Stars Friday at the Breeders’ Cup. A mere aperitif for Saturday’s main event. But if Aidan O’Brien and his Coolmore team needed a confidence boost ahead of City Of Troy’s Breeders’ Cup Classic quest, they got it with a devastating day one double.
Lake Victoria. There was a fleeting moment where she looked in trouble down the backstretch after a bump saw her drop back on the inside, but she was bet like defeat was out of the question and so it proved.
“She did quite well there,” said O’Brien, wearing a sharp grey suit, sunglasses, Breeders’ Cup purple tie and a broad smile as he collected his second Juvenile Fillies’ Turf trophy in three years. This performance had a touch of Meditate about it, actually, especially the way she came clear at the line.
“She got crowded and bumped a bit on the first bend,” O’Brien went on. “So Ryan (Moore) was very cool on her and obviously ended up farther back than he wanted to be. It was her first time on a turning track and she was uneven on the straight and it was her first time over a mile.
“This was incredible. The lads, the whole team, does an unbelievable job. I’m so delighted for them. She’s a homebred. For a filly to win three Group 1s and on just her fifth run this year. She’s very special.”
Henri Matisse. Also his first go at a mile. He wasn’t unbeaten, far from it after consecutive defeats at the Curragh and Longchamp in September and October.
His earlier form was good, though. When he won the race named after his sire, the Group 2 Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes in August, he beat subsequent Group 1 winners Hotazhell and Scorthy Champ.
Lake Victoria was O’Brien’s 19th Breeders’ Cup win. Henri Matisse’s late and wide surge to seal the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf was his 20th, equalling the Breeders’ Cup record of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.
“It’s incredible obviously, and we all know what an unbelievably special man Wayne is,” O’Brien said. “I’m honoured to equal his record. He’s the most special man and always been such a help to us. He rang me during the week and he spoke to me about this track and the way to ride; what to do and what not to do. He was explaining about the Classic and the way he thought we should ride it, so we feel very grateful and privileged that he was so good to tell us everything; honoured really.
“These Wootton Bassetts get better every week, so it’s very exciting.”
And with that, a double thumbs up and a wave from O’Brien, as he exited stage left.
So, you’d like a day at the races at Del Mar. The giant adobe buildings that house the grandstands are that certain colour – I’ll go with smoky salmon – that says you are somewhere blessed by beautiful weather.
If smoky salmon doesn’t do it for you, the rest of the place is alive in glorious technicolour. Palm trees stretching to the blue skies. Breeders’ flower garlands draping off balconies. The feature water fountain next to the champagne and wine garden offers a tranquil space away from the madness.
And there’s plenty of madness. Individual vendors are selling two products; Stella Artois and popcorn. My favourite combination, thank you. The music drifts off the ocean breeze. The grandstands are a labyrinth with each level giving off a different spectacular view from another angle.
Of course the food is great and the drinks are flowing and there’s the Mexican tinge – we’re an hour away from the border. The parade ring is a buzz and there’s a great view of it from the top of the back of the grandstand (see below).
A man that looked fully relaxed in these balmy surroundings was Colin Keane, as he kicked off a great day for the Irish by steering Ger Lyons’ Magnum Force to victory in the opening Breeders’ Cup race of the meeting, the Juvenile Turf Sprint.
Held up off the pace at the rear of midfield, Keane forced the son of Mehmas through horses to beat fellow Irish-trained rival Arizona Blaze by half-a-length.
“He’s the most underrated champion jockey on planet earth,” said Lyons with a typically spiky delivery in the post-race press conference. “He’s come over here and won two Breeders’ Cups and still nobody knows about him.
“He’s a little bit like his trainer in that he likes to stay at home on the farm, walk our dogs and mind our own business. But when he gets the right ammunition he can deliver and he’s proven that more than once.
“I personally would love to see him on the big stage more. Unfortunately I can’t feed him with the ammo to do that. I did today, but I need the world to wake up to him.”
The racing world woke up to Irish domination a long time ago. A reminder: O’Brien added his 19th and 20th Breeders’ Cup wins to his lengthening tally on Friday. That number may grow bigger again on Saturday, when all attention turns to the Breeders’ Cup Classic and City Of Troy.
2023 (Santa Anita): Auguste Rodin, Inspiral, Master Of The Seas, Unquestionable, Big Evs
2022 (Keeneland): Meditate, Mischief Magic, Victoria Road, Tuesday, Modern Games, Rebel’s Romance
2021 (Del Mar): Modern Games, Space Blues, Yibir
2020 (Keeneland): Glass Slippers, Audarya, Order Of Australia, Tarnawa
2019 (Santa Anita): Iridessa
2018 (Churchill Downs): Line Of Duty, Expert Eye, Enable
