Our Ben Linfoot was at Del Mar to witness Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore team up with a day one double at the 2024 Breeders' Cup.

O'Brien and Moore at the double Future Stars Friday at the Breeders’ Cup. A mere aperitif for Saturday’s main event. But if Aidan O’Brien and his Coolmore team needed a confidence boost ahead of City Of Troy’s Breeders’ Cup Classic quest, they got it with a devastating day one double. Lake Victoria. There was a fleeting moment where she looked in trouble down the backstretch after a bump saw her drop back on the inside, but she was bet like defeat was out of the question and so it proved. “She did quite well there,” said O’Brien, wearing a sharp grey suit, sunglasses, Breeders’ Cup purple tie and a broad smile as he collected his second Juvenile Fillies’ Turf trophy in three years. This performance had a touch of Meditate about it, actually, especially the way she came clear at the line. “She got crowded and bumped a bit on the first bend,” O’Brien went on. “So Ryan (Moore) was very cool on her and obviously ended up farther back than he wanted to be. It was her first time on a turning track and she was uneven on the straight and it was her first time over a mile. “This was incredible. The lads, the whole team, does an unbelievable job. I’m so delighted for them. She’s a homebred. For a filly to win three Group 1s and on just her fifth run this year. She’s very special.”

Henri Matisse. Also his first go at a mile. He wasn’t unbeaten, far from it after consecutive defeats at the Curragh and Longchamp in September and October. His earlier form was good, though. When he won the race named after his sire, the Group 2 Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes in August, he beat subsequent Group 1 winners Hotazhell and Scorthy Champ. Lake Victoria was O’Brien’s 19th Breeders’ Cup win. Henri Matisse’s late and wide surge to seal the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf was his 20th, equalling the Breeders’ Cup record of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. “It’s incredible obviously, and we all know what an unbelievably special man Wayne is,” O’Brien said. “I’m honoured to equal his record. He’s the most special man and always been such a help to us. He rang me during the week and he spoke to me about this track and the way to ride; what to do and what not to do. He was explaining about the Classic and the way he thought we should ride it, so we feel very grateful and privileged that he was so good to tell us everything; honoured really. “These Wootton Bassetts get better every week, so it’s very exciting.” And with that, a double thumbs up and a wave from O’Brien, as he exited stage left.

Stella, popcorn and the most underrated jockey on planet earth So, you’d like a day at the races at Del Mar. The giant adobe buildings that house the grandstands are that certain colour – I’ll go with smoky salmon – that says you are somewhere blessed by beautiful weather. If smoky salmon doesn’t do it for you, the rest of the place is alive in glorious technicolour. Palm trees stretching to the blue skies. Breeders’ flower garlands draping off balconies. The feature water fountain next to the champagne and wine garden offers a tranquil space away from the madness. And there’s plenty of madness. Individual vendors are selling two products; Stella Artois and popcorn. My favourite combination, thank you. The music drifts off the ocean breeze. The grandstands are a labyrinth with each level giving off a different spectacular view from another angle. Of course the food is great and the drinks are flowing and there’s the Mexican tinge – we’re an hour away from the border. The parade ring is a buzz and there’s a great view of it from the top of the back of the grandstand (see below).

A view over the parade ring at Del Mar