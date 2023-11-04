Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Frankie Dettori and Inspiral strike

Frankie Dettori was at his brilliant best as he delivered Inspiral to a last-gasp victory in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly has been one of Dettori’s star performers over the past few seasons, so it was somewhat fitting that she shone once again at Santa Anita, the place Dettori is soon to call home. Held up towards the rear of mid-division for her first attempt at 10 furlongs, Dettori angled Inspiral out for a run rounding the far turn and flew home to deny Aidan O’Brien’s Warm Heart in the dying strides. Held up towards the rear of mid-division for her first attempt at 10 furlongs, Dettori angled Inspiral out for a run rounding the far turn and flew home to deny Aidan O’Brien’s Warm Heart in the dying strides. After a year of his ‘farewell tour’, Dettori recently reversed his decision to retire, and will soon be in action full-time in California. He also indicated he would like to keep the ride on Inspiral, which would mean a return to European action.

He said: “She’s always slow out of the gate, but she jumped good and was squeezed out on the fence. I really wanted to be where William (Buick, on With The Moonlight) was, but he got there before me. “She needs a quarter of a mile to find top gear, and I expected her to find it. Once she did, she was flying. The Filly & Mare was always the plan because we felt the Mile would be too sharp for her.” He added: “The support from people has been phenomenal, but I can’t do it without the horses and she (Inspiral) has been a star. She’s beaten the boys and first time in the States she has shown what she can do. “I will disappointed if I’m not on her (next year), but it will depend on the owners. But it is a job done for England and the Cheveley Park team, John Gosden and Thady. “Coming here this week I felt she was my best ride. It’s great that the banker went in.I love the Breeders’ Cup, it’s been my making. This feels really sweet.”

