Breeders' Cup Classic report | City of Troy only eighth behind Sierra Leone

City of Troy, sent off favourite in Britain on the back of a superb turf campaign featuring wins in the Derby, Eclipse and Juddmonte International, was slowly away and never looked to be going well on his first try on dirt.

It was clear from some way out that his bid to become the first horse from Britain or Ireland to win the Breeders' Cup Classic on dirt would be unsuccessful and he could only stay on into eighth.

The finish was fought out between two old rivals in Sierra Leone and Fierceness. Fierceness had come out on top when the pair met in the Jim Dandy Stakes and Travers Stakes at Saratoga, but Sierra Leone stayed on strongly to prevail in this $7 million contest.

Sierra Leone, who like City of Troy is owned by the Coolmore partners, was ridden patiently in a race run at a strong gallop and made good headway down the back straight before moving up menacingly on the turn for home.

Fierceness, who had raced close to the gallop, led the field into the straight but had no answer to Sierra Leone's sustained challenge. Japanese contender Forever Young, who was also close to the strong pace, kept on into third without ever looking like getting on terms with the winner who stuck to his task well after hitting the front over a furlong out.