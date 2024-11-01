Breeders' Cup 2024 | Sporting Life Plus tip in the Juvenile Turf

SATONO CARNAVAL - 00.25 Del Mar

It has been good fun watching the Japanese runners work at Del Mar this week. While most horses go for a gentle canter, many of the Japanese horses have been really put through their paces on the home stretch.

SATONO CARNAVAL has looked on good terms with himself and he could well beat the Europeans in the Prevagen Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

Noriyuki Hori's son of Kitasan Black asserted late on when winning the Grade 3 Hakodate Nisai Stakes at Hakodate in July over six furlongs on fast ground. A full-brother to Justin Sky, who was a winner over a mile and 10 furlongs, the extra distance here should suit Satono Carnival who should get a prominent sit from the plum draw in stall one.

The draw could be crucial in this around the tight turns of Del Mar, with the pick of the Europeans, New Century, Aomori City and Henri Matisse draw out wide in stalls 11, 12 and 13 respectively.

The last two winners of this race at this track were both drawn in stall one. That gives the Japanese runner a real chance and he could get the perfect run through under Rachel King.