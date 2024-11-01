Breeders' Cup 2024 | Sporting Life Plus tip in the Breeders' Cup Turf

EMILY UPJOHN - 21.01 Del Mar

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden can reunite with great success in the Breeders' Cup Turf with EMILY UPJOHN.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has had a frustrating season in Europe but her two defeats behind Bluestocking aren't looking too shabby after that rival's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe success and she also ran well in the Yorkshire Oaks on fast ground.

It's no surprise Gosden opted for the longer race instead of the Filly & Mare Turf and that decision can pay dividends in a Turf that wouldn't be a vintage renewal.

Rebel's Romance is respected but he was put in his place by Goliath and Bluestocking in the King George and Emily Upjohn might just have him on a line through the runner-up, so a bigger danger might be Jayarebe on his first day at the trip.

It's Dettori who can have the final say, though, on a mare he's had some great days on in the past.