Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Delete

Breeders' Cup 2024 | Sporting Life Plus tip in the Breeders' Cup Turf

By Ben Linfoot
17:59 · SAT November 02, 2024

Ben Linfoot provides an exclusive Sporting Life Plus tip each day trackside from Del Mar.

EMILY UPJOHN - 21.01 Del Mar

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden can reunite with great success in the Breeders' Cup Turf with EMILY UPJOHN.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has had a frustrating season in Europe but her two defeats behind Bluestocking aren't looking too shabby after that rival's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe success and she also ran well in the Yorkshire Oaks on fast ground.

It's no surprise Gosden opted for the longer race instead of the Filly & Mare Turf and that decision can pay dividends in a Turf that wouldn't be a vintage renewal.

Rebel's Romance is respected but he was put in his place by Goliath and Bluestocking in the King George and Emily Upjohn might just have him on a line through the runner-up, so a bigger danger might be Jayarebe on his first day at the trip.

It's Dettori who can have the final say, though, on a mare he's had some great days on in the past.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING