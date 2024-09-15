Bradsell won the Flying Five Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend | report and free replay

Bradsell (2/1 favourite) claimed another Group One success in the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes at the Curagh on Irish Champions Weekend.

Successful in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York when last seen, Archie Watson's star was easy to back at a course where he'd struggled in previous visits. Hollie Doyle got a good tow into the race from Washington Heights in the stands' side group and Bradsell shot clear of his nearest pursuers when she pushed the button. The biggest threat came from the other side of the track with Believing, second to Bradsell at York, flying home late in the day but the line was always coming too soon for the filly. Makarova was back in third with Kerdos and Washington Heights completing a clean sweep for the British sprinters. "He pinged the lids and I was just taking him back the whole way, filling him up and preparing for the stiff finish," said Doyle. "He's just proven how good he is, it wasn't a one off. He's never been in better form, he's improved with age and has got stronger and quicker."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!