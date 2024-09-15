Bradsell won the Flying Five Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend | report and free replay

Bradsell (2/1 favourite) claimed another Group One success in the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes at the Curagh on Irish Champions Weekend.
Successful in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York when last seen, Archie Watson's star was easy to back at a course where he'd struggled in previous visits.
Hollie Doyle got a good tow into the race from Washington Heights in the stands' side group and Bradsell shot clear of his nearest pursuers when she pushed the button.
The biggest threat came from the other side of the track with Believing, second to Bradsell at York, flying home late in the day but the line was always coming too soon for the filly.
Makarova was back in third with Kerdos and Washington Heights completing a clean sweep for the British sprinters.
"He pinged the lids and I was just taking him back the whole way, filling him up and preparing for the stiff finish," said Doyle.
"He's just proven how good he is, it wasn't a one off. He's never been in better form, he's improved with age and has got stronger and quicker."
Watson added: "He's had a bit of a truncated season, we only got him back from an injury at the start of August and it's just great to see him put three runs together and I thought he was imperious today; he never looked like not winning and I'm glad he's rewarding everyone.
"He fractured a tibia coming out of the stalls (in the Phoenix at the Curragh) so finishing fifth beaten seven lengths wasn't a bad run and he ended up staying at the hospital here for a couple of months before coming home and last year, here, there was a a thunderstorm just before the race and it turned the ground heavy and all the favourites disappointed but like Joe Foley just said to me he's a Curragh specialist now!
"He's a remarkably tough horse and, touch wood, is the soundest he's ever been and is showing everybody what he can do.
"I felt he should almost have been favourite (for the Nunthorpe) and he did it very well that day; obviously people were talking about draw excuses and track biases and stuff and I'm just glad he's done it again today, even better really.
"I wouldn't want to run him on stupid, bottomless ground and I wouldn't want to run him from stall 18 in an Abbaye. We'll have a look but you'd have to say the way he jumps and travels, if the ground was serviceable and he was drawn sensibly you'd like to have a go. The Breeders' Cup at Del Mar would be our end of season target, a quick five round there should be right up his street.
"He went over there last year and didn't run. It would be nice to go back and do it properly this year."
Paddy Power make Bradsell their 5/2 favourite from 4/1 for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.
