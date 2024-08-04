Bradsell and No Half Measures strike at Deauville

Bradsell showed plenty of his old zest with an impressive return in the Prix du Cercle at Deauville.
Archie Watson’s dual Royal Ascot winner had been off the track for almost a year, with his last run when disappointing in the Curragh’s Flying Five Stakes last September.
With usual pilot Hollie Doyle in the saddle for his reappearance, the son of Tasleet wasted little time getting back to winning ways, racing prominently before storming clear of his challengers in the closing stages.
This victory came down at Listed level, but he is sure to be seen competing against the best of the sprinting crop again soon and Paddy Power went 7/1 from 14s for the Victorious Racing-owned speedball to better last year’s third in York’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
“I’m so happy and it’s amazing to see him back,” Doyle told Sky Sports Racing.
“I’ve never known a horse as tough as him and all credit to Archie and Mike Murphy who rides him every day and the future is bright isn’t it. I was in the stalls longer than I wanted to be today really and he was half asleep, I had to make him jump. Once he got into his stride he has so much natural speed so I just sat on him and held him where he is comfortable and he quickened away nicely.
“He’s had a good blow so I’m sure he will come on for it. He stayed on well and hit the line hard and took a bit of pulling up, which is a really good sign.
“He’s not had a race come as easy as it has being a Listed race, but it will do his confidence the world of good and it’s amazing to see him back. It’s an incredible training performance.”
No Half Measures followed up a handicap victory during Newmarket’s July meeting with a taking success in the Prix Moonlight Cloud.
A race that has been kind to British-trained raiders in recent years, Richard Hughes’ improving filly scored by a length in the hands of Oisin Murphy.
Having scooped Listed honours, the versatile three-year-old could now move to Group Three company in Ireland next, with Hughes eyeing a Prix de l’Abbaye tilt for her final action of the year.
“We’re thrilled and we came over hoping to get some back type and then the closer we got to the race the more we fancied her,” said the Weathercock House handler.
“She’s so uncomplicated, five or six furlongs and she goes on any ground. She’s a wonderful filly to be able to travel and not worry about ground when you get there.
“She keeps improving and we don’t know where the end is. Early in the spring we thought she would be a 75-rated filly and she just keeps on surprising us. We don’t know where her ceiling is. I entered her in the Abbaye the other day and that will be her swansong, but I might take her for the Ballyogan Stakes in Ireland which is a Group Three.
“She’s gone up the handicap route and now has won a Listed so I would rather go baby steps (for now). We’ve had a brilliant day.”
On a possible Abbaye tilt later in the year, Hughes added: “She’s won heavy so we wouldn’t have to worry about that and if you got a good draw then she might just have a chance.”
