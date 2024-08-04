Bradsell and No Half Measures strike at Deauville

Archie Watson’s dual Royal Ascot winner had been off the track for almost a year, with his last run when disappointing in the Curragh’s Flying Five Stakes last September.

With usual pilot Hollie Doyle in the saddle for his reappearance, the son of Tasleet wasted little time getting back to winning ways, racing prominently before storming clear of his challengers in the closing stages.

This victory came down at Listed level, but he is sure to be seen competing against the best of the sprinting crop again soon and Paddy Power went 7/1 from 14s for the Victorious Racing-owned speedball to better last year’s third in York’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

“I’m so happy and it’s amazing to see him back,” Doyle told Sky Sports Racing.

“I’ve never known a horse as tough as him and all credit to Archie and Mike Murphy who rides him every day and the future is bright isn’t it. I was in the stalls longer than I wanted to be today really and he was half asleep, I had to make him jump. Once he got into his stride he has so much natural speed so I just sat on him and held him where he is comfortable and he quickened away nicely.

“He’s had a good blow so I’m sure he will come on for it. He stayed on well and hit the line hard and took a bit of pulling up, which is a really good sign.

“He’s not had a race come as easy as it has being a Listed race, but it will do his confidence the world of good and it’s amazing to see him back. It’s an incredible training performance.”