Check out the view from connections ahead of a strong renewal of the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Connections of Ahoy Senor are hopeful last season’s top novice chaser will bounce back in the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday. He returns to the scene of his Grade One Mildmay Novices’ Chase success on the back of a disappointing reappearance, when last of five to Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby in October. Trained by Lucinda Russell, the seven-year-old has won top-class contests on both previous trips to the Merseyside track, having taken the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle in 2021.

"I think he'll be cherry-ripe in what looks a winnable race" | Tingle Creek & Becher Chase Preview

The trainer’s assistant and partner, eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, hopes he can show his true colours again in the three-mile-one-furlong contest. “He’s fine. I don’t know why he got beat last time. He seems fine at home,” said Scudamore. “It is a good, competitive race and we are looking forward to it. He was just a bit fresh, that’s the only thing we can think of. We felt that immediately after the race and I haven’t seen anything at home to suggest otherwise. “He scoped fine and schooled on Wednesday morning and seemed fine. I’m very happy with him. I hope he shows his best. There is no reason why he shouldn’t get back on track.” Among his opponents in the Grade Two contest will be Noble Yeats, who won the Grand National on his last appearance at Aintree. He showed his well-being over two miles and seven furlongs when taking a Listed four-runner race at Wexford at the end of October with some ease under his new jockey Sean Bowen, who renews the partnership. Despite his National success, owner Robert Waley-Cohen is still wondering if the seven-year-old can mix it successfully in open company. “He won that Listed race at Wexford very comfortably and this will tell us if we have a really good horse or whether his handicap rating will be coming down,” said Waley-Cohen. “He’s rather odd. He has won a race over two miles and two (furlongs), four miles and two, and three miles. I think we must call him versatile. He is ground versatile and the ground will be all right. “We’ll see how we go and see where we stand. It is a very strong renewal. Looking ahead, he will certainly get an entry for the Grand National.”