Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes: Damysus 5/2 as 13 go forward

John and Thady Gosden's charge was an impressive winner of the Earl of Sefton Stakes on his reappearance and will be racing over a mile for the first time at the weekend.

Next in the market is Zeus Olympios who lost his unbeaten record when third behind Opera Ballo in the Bet365 Mile at Sandown his return. The latter is one of two entries for Charlie Appleby alongside Breeders' Cup Mile hero Notable Speech.

Aidan O'Brien's The Lion In Winter made a winning reappearance at Leopardstown in April with More Thunder, Sahlan and Jonquil other interesting entries.

Lockinge - Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 5/2 Damysus, 3 Zeus Olympios, 7/2 Notable Speech, 6 The Lion In Winter, 10 Opera Ballo, 14 More Thunder, Sahlan, 16 Jonquil, 20 Expanded, 33 Mississippi River, 40 Cicero’s Gift, 50 Dancing Gemini, Gladius