Boxing Day tips for Kempton, Aintree and Wetherby

It’s a lot, isn’t it, Christmas?

“I always think that Christmas is a bit like an emotional magnifying glass,” offers the soothing Brian Cox, voice of Santa in Richard Curtis’s new Netflix animation, That Christmas. Whether you are engulfed by chaos in the company of friends and family or tend to be happier amidst relatively solitary surroundings, it is true the senses seem to feel heighted around this time of year, and if you’re vaguely into sports betting then that ‘emotional magnifying glass’ can start to play all sorts of tricks if you’re not careful. For jumps racing lovers, Christmas is December 26th. Yes, there are four fabulous days to look forward to at Leopardstown, the Coral Welsh National takes place on Friday, the Challow hot on its heels at Newbury on Saturday, and before you know it you’re nursing a unique sort of hangover while attempting to work through the form for Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. You’ll probably have a familiar feeling looking at that form too, seeing as the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chases around Prestbury Park just keep on coming – Gemirande, Ga Law, Grandeur d’Ame, Guard Your Dreams, Stage Star and Il Ridoto the turkey sandwiches of this particular season. But for the vast majority it really is all about the 26th. One meeting in Northern Ireland, two in Ireland, a greedy eight in Britain. That’s 76 races at 11 different venues. So, after three straight blank days, whether you’re looking for it or not, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that racing actually is all around. It’s arguably my role to try and condense the madness a little. I’m definitely not one those who goes around on Christmas Day with a black bin-liner picking up the discarded wrapping paper as soon as it’s hit the living room carpet (“just sit down, dad, for Christ’s sake”), but I’ve never been a fan of too much clutter either and reckon it can’t do any harm to remain as disciplined as possible when facing up to a veritable feast. Three or four well-measured Boxing Day bets are surely greater than 76 on the spur of the moment. So here they are.

1. Do not underestimate Envoi Allen Irish trainers are getting used to winning the King George again. Willie Mullins (who else?) bucked the trend when sending outsider Tornado Flyer to snare top spot on the Kempton tree in 2021 and Shark Hanlon’s Hewick was the hero 12 months ago. Envoi Allen ultimately played the role of pantomime villain when well-backed under Rachael Blackmore here in 2022, barely able to go the gallop, but he looks to have his mojo back and showed he could still go the distance on his seasonal debut at Down Royal. Decent ground helped that day, according to trainer Henry De Bromhead, who conveniently looks to have emerged quite nicely from a cold spell in light of his Saturday success - and Grade 1 near-miss - at Ascot on Saturday. Perhaps it’s just the old romantic in me, but it would be so typically HDB to eke out a little more from this highly talented, if fragile, 10-year-old. And what a moment too for Blackmore, who is yet to ride a winner since her return from injury this winter. Around 9/2 a week ago, the revised double-figure odds are fairly tempting.

Rachael Blackmore won the Ryanair Chase on Envoi Allen

2. Consider giving quality Street another chance Nicky Henderson’s novice chasers. It has been the buzzword for several weeks now and we’ve had a few ups and a few downs too, but it could be time to get back on board. Hyland should at least let The Jukebox Man know he’s had a race in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star, if able to transfer his Cheltenham form, but what about First Street earlier on in the two and a half-mile novices’ chase? Now, I’m going to look a lot like the pathetic fella holding up the cards at the front door for Keira Knightley (‘TO ME, YOU ARE PERFECT’) as I’ve fallen for First Street countless times in the past, but he’s on a very dangerous mark (130) back over fences and back up on trip, on ground that should at least play to his strengths. He’s got winning form at the track, has gone well fresh and is remarkably still only seven so should have more to offer if Henderson has been able to sweeten him up this Christmas. 3. Back Some Scope at Wetherby Many a Boxing Days have been spent at Wetherby, desperately trying to convince myself and those around me that frostbite really is unlikely in temperatures above -15C, and that little toes can’t just drop off without warning. Good news for those in attendance this year is that we’re seemingly looking at +10C at the least, and it’s looking like a really classy edition of the William Hill Rowland Meyrick to boot. Richard Hobson’s Some Scope has had this handicap as his target since returning from wind surgery last month and, although a tad disappointed he wasn’t ridden a bit closer to the pace when plugging on for fourth in the Rehearsal at Newcastle, that does look to have served as the ideal prep race for the six-year-old (replay below). Three miles on a flat, left-handed track is precisely what he’s looking for and the prevailing conditions are merely the gift-wrapping - the final flourish, as it were - for his supporters.

