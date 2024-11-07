Bowtogreatness delights Redknapp with Newbury success

Former football manager Redknapp has thrown himself fully into racehorse ownership and celebrated at the Cheltenham Festival in March when his Shakem Up’Arry won the Plate.

Trained by Ben Pauling and ridden by Ben Jones, Bowtogreatness (6-1) put in some prodigious leaps on the way round and held off Kim Bailey’s highly-regarded Destroytheevidence by a length and three-quarters.

“He jumped fantastic today. He travelled great and jumped great, but he is a good horse,” Redknapp told Sky Sports Racing.

“Things have dropped right for him today, he’s a beautiful looking horse and Ben gave him a good ride, he kept a bit up his sleeve.

“It’s nice to get a winner here, I love coming here. It’s a great track. I was like a kid at Christmas last night I was so excited, I just love coming here, it’s a really good day out.

“I’ll be back for a few more meetings before the end of the season.”