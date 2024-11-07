Bowtogreatness delights Redknapp with Newbury success

Harry Redknapp was overjoyed to see his Bowtogreatness register his first win over fences in the BetVictor’s Weekend Winners Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Newbury.
Former football manager Redknapp has thrown himself fully into racehorse ownership and celebrated at the Cheltenham Festival in March when his Shakem Up’Arry won the Plate.
Trained by Ben Pauling and ridden by Ben Jones, Bowtogreatness (6-1) put in some prodigious leaps on the way round and held off Kim Bailey’s highly-regarded Destroytheevidence by a length and three-quarters.
“He jumped fantastic today. He travelled great and jumped great, but he is a good horse,” Redknapp told Sky Sports Racing.
“Things have dropped right for him today, he’s a beautiful looking horse and Ben gave him a good ride, he kept a bit up his sleeve.
“It’s nice to get a winner here, I love coming here. It’s a great track. I was like a kid at Christmas last night I was so excited, I just love coming here, it’s a really good day out.
“I’ll be back for a few more meetings before the end of the season.”
As well as his Cheltenham winner, Redknapp also went close with The Jukebox Man, who was agonisingly caught close home in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle after leading for much of the race.
He said: “I’m excited about Jukebox. Ben is delighted with him, he’s going chasing this year and hopefully he’s got a good future.
“Every time I speak to Ben he says he doesn’t want to sound too excited, so we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.
“Shakem Up’Arry is well too after winning at Cheltenham. He’s ready to go again, but I don’t know where he’ll start as he’s waiting for rain. When we get some cut in the ground, he’ll be out.”
