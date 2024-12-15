Boothill handed Kempton Christmas assignment

Boothill has been rerouted to Kempton for the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on December 27.
Harry Fry had intended to have another crack at Jonbon in the Tingle Creek at Sandown, but had to abandon those plans due to travel difficulties with Storm Darragh.
Fry felt he would not have been suited by conditions in any case so it may prove a blessing in disguise and with Jonbon now heading to Ascot instead for the Clarence House, the Grade Two may have an open look to it.
“Boothill was another of those who couldn’t make it to Sandown and while that was frustrating, the softer ground probably wouldn’t have been his bag as it turned out,” Fry told Grosvenor Sport.
“Our plan now will be to send him to Kempton on December 27 for the Desert Orchid. He fell in the race last year, but we feel like there’s a little bit of unfinished business in the race as a result, and we’re keen to make amends this year.
“He won the Wayward Lad at the track two years ago on the same card, and so we know he acts well around the track, and we’re excited to be returning to Kempton with him.”
