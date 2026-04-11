Bookmakers take a beating in the 2026 Randox Grand National

While the victory of outsider Nick Rockett 12 months ago was one for the bookmakers, this year’s success for I Am Maximus – the 2024 winner who was second to his stablemate last April – was one for the punters.

Backed into 9/2 favourite in the minutes before the off, the mount of Paul Townend was roared home by punters both at Aintree and across Great Britain and Ireland as he made up ground hand over fist on eventual third Jordans who had kicked for home under Ben Jones before the elbow.

Iroko improved on last year's fourth to snatch second in the shadows of the post, while the conventional places were filled by Johnnywho in a 1-2-4 for leading owner JP McManus.

Although the well-fancied pair of Panic Attack and Grangeclare West were early fallers, the result was still a poor one for the bookies.

Sky Bet’s Michael Shinners said: “After last year’s 33/1 winner, this year has certainly gone the way of the punters. I Am Maximus was very well backed throughout the day and this was reflected in his starting price of 9/2. We paid 7 places on the race and the popular Final Orders finishing 7th was also a good result for a number of our customers.”

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield added: “I Am Maximus provided empirical evidence that he’s now a Grand National legend.

“It was a bruising result - punters have had it right off, getting involved in what was a mammoth public gamble. The winner represented the worst result in our book and the places offered little comfort. Well done to the maestro, JP McManus.

“That said while we’ve taken a battering, the publicity for the sport will be invaluable as, hopefully, he’ll be back at Aintree next year in a bid to emulate the great Red Rum with a record third victory in the world’s most famous steeplechase.”