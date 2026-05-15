How refreshing it was to have a trainer with a firm plan in mind for a big-race winner.

Roger Varian, like Henry Kelly before him (ask your dad) is going for Gold.

He’s doing so with Rahiebb, one of the new kids on the staying block and a horse who looks more like the complete package with another winter on his back.

We knew he was promising, you don’t go from making your debut under floodlights in the February of your third year to finishing second in the St Leger without having all the tools for the job. It’s just a case of knowing how to use them all.