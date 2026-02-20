Bobbyjo Chase preview: Patrick Mullins on the four Closutton runners

Patrick Mullins admits he isn't convinced Paul Townend has picked the right one from the yard's four runners in the BAR 1 Betting Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
The Closutton team have regularly used it as a springboard to the Randox Grand National for their leading Aintree hopes and this time Townend has opted to partner Grangeclare West from their four runners this time around.
"I suppose he has the strongest form. He's been placed in Irish Gold Cups, the Savills, ran really well in the Aintree National last season," the assistant trainer said.