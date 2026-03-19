BMW Hong Kong Derby preview: Harry Bentley and Andrea Atzeni both in action at Sha Tin

Bentley triumphed in the second leg of the Hong Kong Four-Year-Old Classic Series, the HK$13 million (approx. £1.2m) Hong Kong Classic Cup, aboard Stormy Grove earlier this month and has retained the ride aboard the Marc Chan-owned son of Toronado.

Looking back on what was the biggest success of his career to date in Hong Kong, Bentley said: “It was a really good race to have ticked off the list. It was certainly my biggest win in Hong Kong and the race comes with a lot of prestige. It’s obviously a feeder for the Derby so winning that race you get a little bit excited at the thought of going into the big race with a really good chance.

“There’s always a big hype around the Derby, it’s the standout race of the season, and what comes with that is plenty of excitement and expectation, so I’m feeling that at the moment. The excitement is there, and I can’t wait.”

Having triumphed over 1800m last time out, Stormy Grove now steps up to the Derby trip of 2000m for the first time.

“There are obviously a few questions marks about whether the trip is going to suit my horse,” Bentley said. “He has been quite a free-going horse in the past but we seem to have found the key with him, by settling and relaxing him early on, which means he’s able to finish with a really impressive turn of foot as he’s done on his last two starts. If all goes smoothly and he settles, I’d expect him to see out the trip.

“I will say the race [Classic Cup] did set up for my horse, we went very quick and it was always going to suit a horse that was coming from off the pace. There’s a little bit of luck involved there, but I do believe my horse has what it takes to feature in a race like this.

“He’s been improving with each run and it’s going to be interesting to see how he’s stepped up from last time, but having sat on him yesterday [Monday] he seems to have come out of that really well. He did a nice bit of work on the grass yesterday and his prep has been really good.”

Bentley, whose best finish in the Derby was fifth two years ago, is certainly expecting a battle on Sunday, and singled out Numbers, fourth in the Classic Cup on his last start, and Classic Mile winner Little Paradise as two standout dangers.

“It really is such an open contest. Numbers is the proven stayer having won a Group 3 over 2000 metres and finishing second in a Group 1 in Australia over 2400 metres, so he has stamina in spades. He likes to usually go to the front and hopefully he sets a good, even pace.

“Little Paradise is a really impressive type. He looked to have a pretty hard trip last time, he was slowly away and battled to get a clear run, but once he did get a bit of air, he seemed to quicken up nicely. You’d have to put him in the mix.”