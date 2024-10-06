Sporting Life
Rossa Ryan puts his finger to his lips on Bluestocking
Bluestocking's Arc de Triomphe win completes famous treble for Paddy Power punter

By Sporting Life
17:03 · SUN October 06, 2024

On the same day that one Paddy Power customer watched on in agony as Bluestocking landed the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe while their selection Continuous, who would have landed them a whopping £360,000 payout, trailed in 15th, another prophetic Paddy Power punter will have been shouting to the rooftops as the Ralph Beckett-trained winner swooped to secure a place in the annals of horse racing history.

Exactly two months ago (August 6), the backer placed a £7 win treble in one of Paddy Power’s UK shops on Bradsell to win the Nunthorpe Stakes (August 23) at York at 7/1 (SP 3/1), Economics to land the Irish Champion Stakes (September 14) at 12/1 (SP 7/4 favourite) and Sunday's heroine Bluestocking at 14/1 (SP 11/2) - and all three have now duly obliged.

The punter has turned his £7 into £10,920, amassing a profit of £10,913.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "It’s fair to say that this punter will have enjoyed the last couple of months and should have a fine evening!

"Just picking those three winners will have required Mystic Meg-like talents and snapping up some fancy prices will just be the icing on the £11k cake."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

