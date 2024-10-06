On the same day that one Paddy Power customer watched on in agony as Bluestocking landed the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe while their selection Continuous, who would have landed them a whopping £360,000 payout, trailed in 15th, another prophetic Paddy Power punter will have been shouting to the rooftops as the Ralph Beckett-trained winner swooped to secure a place in the annals of horse racing history.
Exactly two months ago (August 6), the backer placed a £7 win treble in one of Paddy Power’s UK shops on Bradsell to win the Nunthorpe Stakes (August 23) at York at 7/1 (SP 3/1), Economics to land the Irish Champion Stakes (September 14) at 12/1 (SP 7/4 favourite) and Sunday's heroine Bluestocking at 14/1 (SP 11/2) - and all three have now duly obliged.
The punter has turned his £7 into £10,920, amassing a profit of £10,913.
Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "It’s fair to say that this punter will have enjoyed the last couple of months and should have a fine evening!
"Just picking those three winners will have required Mystic Meg-like talents and snapping up some fancy prices will just be the icing on the £11k cake."
