Bluestocking to bypass Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

It has been a fine season for Ralph Beckett’s four-year-old who has taken her form to the next level and was winning her third Group One of he campaign when claiming Europe’s richest middle-distance crown under Rossa Ryan.

That victory would be the perfect way to put a full stop on the filly’s on-track career, but having proved better than ever in the French capital the temptation is now there to return at five in search of further riches.

It is a call that is still to be decided by the daughter of Camelot’s owners, but further action this term either on Qipco British Champions Day or at the Breeders’ Cup has been ruled out.

“She’s in great form. Ralph has said she hasn’t stopped eating since she has come home, she’s jogging up well and is doing great,” said Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager.

“Ascot would be off the table as we have Kalpana and Time Lock for Ascot and we will sit down now with the owners and make a plan as to whether she will stay in training or be retired.

“I’d say she is done for this year. The owners think she has done enough and were not keen on Del Mar, so we will put her away now and have a discussion and see what we’re going to do.

“It will be the owners’ decision, they will decide and either way we will be happy.”