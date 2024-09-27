Bluestocking could run in Arc de Triomphe

The daughter of Camelot advertised her Arc claims when bagging a second Group One of the season with victory in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at Longchamp earlier this month.

However, the four-year-old, who would need supplementing at a cost of 120,000 euros for the mile and a half Group One on Sunday week, is far from certain to take her place in the race according to the Classic-winning trainer.

Beckett said: “She could go to the Arc, but I haven’t decided yet. I will decide on Wednesday morning when I have to.

“Ultimately, it is all about how her wellbeing is.

"It is only 12 days ago that she won the Group One out in France so we will see how she is on Wednesday and make a call then."