Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rossa Ryan has that winning feeling on Bluestocking

Bluestocking could run in Arc de Triomphe

By Graham Clark
14:44 · FRI September 27, 2024

Ralph Beckett insists he will make a late call over the participation of star filly Bluestocking in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp next month.

The daughter of Camelot advertised her Arc claims when bagging a second Group One of the season with victory in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at Longchamp earlier this month.

However, the four-year-old, who would need supplementing at a cost of 120,000 euros for the mile and a half Group One on Sunday week, is far from certain to take her place in the race according to the Classic-winning trainer.

Beckett said: “She could go to the Arc, but I haven’t decided yet. I will decide on Wednesday morning when I have to.

“Ultimately, it is all about how her wellbeing is.

"It is only 12 days ago that she won the Group One out in France so we will see how she is on Wednesday and make a call then."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING