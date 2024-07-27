Blue Rose Cen bids to bounce back in Prix Rothschild

Blue Rose Cen will attempt to get back to winning ways when she returns to a mile in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday.

It will be the first time the daughter of Churchill has run at the distance since winning last year’s French 1000 Guineas, excelling at 10 furlongs when also landing the Prix de Diane and Prix de l’Opera under the care of Christopher Head. She is yet to find the scoresheet in two starts for new handler Maurizio Guarnieri, finishing fifth in the Prix d’Ispahan on her return before being well held in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot when ridden for the first time by Christophe Soumillon. Soumillon is again in the saddle on the Normandy coast and although Blue Rose Cen was given a short break after Ascot, her handler is confident she is in good shape ahead of this Group One assignment.