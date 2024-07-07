Blossoming Bluestocking has big targets at Goodwood and York

The Nassau Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks remain likely targets for Bluestocking following her Group One breakthrough in Ireland last weekend.

Having made an impressive start to her four-year-old campaign in the Middleton Stakes at York, Ralph Beckett’s filly showed plenty of tenacity to go with her undoubted talent to mow down proven top-notcher Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh. The daughter of Camelot is reported to have taken those Irish exertions in her stride and further major prizes await, with Goodwood and York obvious stopping points later this summer. “She came out of it great, Ralph was very happy with her. She’s a tough old mare to be fair to her,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “She was gutsy and showed good determination to get up on Saturday. She’s threatened to deliver that for a while now, so it’s nice to actually get it done. “In fairness, she was a big, immature three-year-old and a weak filly, so it’s no wonder she’s improving. “I think that (Nassau then Yorkshire Oaks) looks the logical route. That was what Ralph was thinking and the owners were happy to go along with it, so if Ralph is happy with her, that’s the way we’ll go.”

