Rachael Blackmore: Jockey in good spirits after undergoing surgery

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.

The 32-year-old was attended to on track by medics for almost half an hour before being moved into an ambulance.

In an update on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter feed, senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said: “Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening.She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning.”