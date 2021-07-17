Sporting Life
Jockey Rachael Blackmore drew a blank at Tramore
Rachael Blackmore - Recovering after surgery

Rachael Blackmore: Jockey in good spirits after undergoing surgery

By Sporting Life
10:23 · SAT July 17, 2021

Rachael Blackmore was reported to be in “good spirits” on Saturday, after undergoing surgery following a fall at Killarney that saw her suffer a fractured ankle and hip injury.

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.

The 32-year-old was attended to on track by medics for almost half an hour before being moved into an ambulance.

In an update on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter feed, senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said: “Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening.She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning.”

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

In March, Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, aboard the brilliant mare Honeysuckle, and her six winners at the Festival saw her crowned leading jockey.

The following month her profile reached stratospheric levels after she became the first woman to land the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree aboard Minella Times.

