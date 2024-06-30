The lightly-raced five-year-old landed some heavy bets in one of the most competitive races at the Royal fixture.

Bin Suroor will now look for a Group Three as he gradually steps the son of Frankel up in grade, as Real World did in following his Ascot win with victories in Listed company at Newbury, a Group Three at York and a Group Two at ParisLongchamp.

“I’ve won the Hunt Cup three times now,” said Bin Suroor, who also took the big handicap with Invisible Man in 2010.

“Before the race he’d been doing good and progressing and the race just came at the right time. Everything went right. Now we’ll take him for a Group Three and we’ll go from there. He’ll have to run in Group races now.”

Wild Tiger was having just his sixth run at Ascot, winning for the fourth time, so he has plenty of scope for improvement.

“He couldn’t run as a young horse, he wasn’t sound. It was nothing major but every time he got close to running something else would stop him and we would have to start again,” said Bin Suroor.

“When he made his debut he won over five furlongs. He’s still improving, all the time, and now we’ll see how he goes in Group races. It’s important that we have a horse for some nice races over a mile and a mile and a quarter.

“He’s very similar to Real World, hopefully he can be as good as him.”