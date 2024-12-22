Bill Joyce and Roadlesstravelled set for Christmas outings

Bill Joyce was an impressive winner of the Grade Two Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown from the highly-regarded Quebecois. He will now head to Newbury on December 28 for the Coral Challow Hurdle.

“Bill Joyce won well the other day and we’re thinking of the Challow with him,” said Jonjo O’Neill.

“He’s earned the step up, we might as well have a go now and see where we are going with him.

“He coped with the testing ground at Sandown, but the good thing about him is that we don’t really know a lot about him yet, we haven’t worked out quite what his best conditions might be – that’s quite a nice thing, really.

“So we’ll throw him in at the deep end and see where we are going.”