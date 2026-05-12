Big week for Juddmonte Classic hopefuls at York

Racing manager Barry Mahon told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast : “She's taken a little bit longer to come to hand than some of the other fillies hence why we’ve said we’ll come to York, just to give her that extra couple of weeks.

First up is Legacy Link in Wednesday's Tattersalls Musidora Stakes . She's a single-figure price for the Betfred Oaks after positive reports of her recent homework. The daughter of Dubawi signed off last season by finishing fourth in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

“She’s training well and I think it was well documented that she worked nicely at the weekend. We’re looking forward to seeing her back and are hopeful she’ll be capable of stepping up into a higher grade.

“Distance wise there are mixed signals from her pedigree. I think the dam stayed 12 furlongs OK, she’s obviously by Dubawi who can get you 12 furlongs so we’re hopeful she’ll get 12 and have no question marks about ten.”

Item takes an unbeaten record into Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes and connections are in the dark as to where this ceiling lies.

“He’s won a couple of races in nice style. I know his second race the form of it was OK, the second horse was a nice horse for Clive Cox. He’s always showed up at home to be a nice colt but whether he’s a nice Listed, Group Three horse or whether he can climb higher we’re going to find out this week," Mahon said.

“He has taken a long time to come this spring. He worked on Sunday and Andrew (Balding) was pleased and gave him the green light at that stage so I think whatever he does this week he’ll improve on but it will give is more information about what sort of campaign we’re going to have with him.

“We’re just not sure where his strengths are going to lie distance wise and class wise. We’re feeling confident ten furlongs will be fine and Andrew feels from his homework he is a horse who is going to end up getting 12 furlongs. Until you go it, you don’t know, but we’ll find out more this week.”