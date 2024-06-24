Big Rock will bid to bounce back at Deauville

Big Rock will likely bid to get his career back on track at Deauville later in the summer after a disappointing run in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The four-year-old was a brilliant all-the-way winner of last season’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over the same course and distance on Champions Day, but has not managed to recapture that form since leaving Christopher Head to join Maurizio Guarnieri. After being beaten into sixth place on his stable debut in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, hopes were high that Big Rock would raise his game on his return to the scene of his finest hour. However, after blazing a trail down the centre of the track, with only compatriot Facteur Cheval for company as the rest of the field raced towards the stands’ rail, he weakened out of contention to finish 10th. Guarnieri believes the forceful tactics backfired on quick ground and hopes to see him return to an easier surface at Deauville, where he could either contest the Prix Jacques le Marois on August 11 or drop down in class in search of a confidence-boosting success.